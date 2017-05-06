May 6 – 21, 2017

Richmond Homearama is the region's most exciting home show, coming in May of 2017. Ten custom home builders from across the area craft stunning model homes on one street that are open for tour for ten days in the Midlothian neighborhood of NewMarket Estates. These homes are fully furnished and decorated by the area’s finest designers showcasing the latest trends and custom home features. With exciting special events, exhibits & plenty to see, Richmond Homearama is sure to be amazing. ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is our charity partner for this event. ASK is Central Virginia's largest and most comprehensive provider of support services for children with cancer and their families. The support begins the moment of diagnosis and extends through treatment and beyond.